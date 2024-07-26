DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.92. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 51,928 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

