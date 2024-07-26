Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00. The company traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 161950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.03.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPM. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.92.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
