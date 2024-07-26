Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

DY has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

DY stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

