Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dye & Durham in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Dye & Durham’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of C$107.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.60 million.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
TSE DND opened at C$13.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.63. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$7.46 and a 12-month high of C$20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.80. The company has a market cap of C$881.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.18.
Dye & Durham Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.95%.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
