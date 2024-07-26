Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14,570.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,870,000 after acquiring an additional 51,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 52,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,394 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $425.17 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.05 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.75 and a 200 day moving average of $473.58.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.39.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

