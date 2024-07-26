Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 74,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 39,740 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 72,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPC opened at $137.96 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

