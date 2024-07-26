Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 132,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Viawealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 69,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $81.15 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $82.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

