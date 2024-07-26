Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 17,339 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,339 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,214,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,887,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 183,170 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,010.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,650 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $49.50 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

