Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 21,573 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,573 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.30.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares in the company, valued at $672,573,863.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,091,100 shares of company stock worth $93,004,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $40.25 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

