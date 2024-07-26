Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.63.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$26.47 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.23.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,594.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

