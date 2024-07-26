Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $76.00 at TD Cowen

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVA

Enova International Stock Up 4.6 %

ENVA stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. Enova International has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $628.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.92 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,439 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,454.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,107.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $5,732,873. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 83.8% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.