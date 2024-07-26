Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.12%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

