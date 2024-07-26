Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.99. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after acquiring an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 96,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 228,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.