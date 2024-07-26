EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. EQT has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

