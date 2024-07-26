Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$9.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinox Gold

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total transaction of C$401,886.42.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

