Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Equitable Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock worth $6,627,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $27,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

