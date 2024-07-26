Essent Group (ESNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

