Evercore ISI Raises Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target to $72.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

ELS stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.