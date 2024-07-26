Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Trading Up 2.7 %

EXEL stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 92.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 731,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 350,740 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 81.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

