Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
EXEL stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 92.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 731,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 350,740 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 81.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
