Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.42.

NYSE:EXR opened at $160.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $171.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after buying an additional 211,395 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 82,207 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

