Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $117.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $463.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.