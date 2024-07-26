Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.81. 208,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 319,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $509.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

