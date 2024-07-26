Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Trading Up 1.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The stock traded as high as C$8.64 and last traded at C$8.64. 12,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 266,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSZ

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$761.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.47.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. On average, analysts predict that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0296736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 145.76%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.