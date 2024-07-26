Financial Analysis: Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Universal Entertainment and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Andritz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Entertainment $1.28 billion N/A $201.92 million $2.65 4.26 Andritz $9.37 billion N/A $552.19 million $1.11 11.19

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Andritz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Entertainment. Universal Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andritz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Entertainment and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Entertainment 16.68% 7.64% 4.68% Andritz 5.94% 25.34% 6.06%

Volatility and Risk

Universal Entertainment has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Andritz beats Universal Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines. In addition, it operates casino, hotel, food and beverage, retail and leasing, entertainment, and real estate development businesses. The company was formerly known as Aruze Corp. and changed its name to Universal Entertainment Corporation in November 2009. Universal Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

