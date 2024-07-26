Financial Survey: WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A TKO Group -4.14% 4.15% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WOWI and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A TKO Group 0 2 13 0 2.87

Volatility and Risk

TKO Group has a consensus target price of $116.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.30%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than WOWI.

WOWI has a beta of -28.21, meaning that its share price is 2,921% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WOWI and TKO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TKO Group $1.68 billion 10.95 $208.18 million ($1.01) -106.63

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than WOWI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of TKO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TKO Group beats WOWI on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

(Get Free Report)

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. In addition, the company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

