First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

