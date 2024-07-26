First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.34

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.34 and traded as low as $194.23. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $197.74, with a volume of 974 shares changing hands.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.87 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.51%.

(Get Free Report)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.