First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.34

Shares of First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.34 and traded as low as $194.23. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $197.74, with a volume of 974 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.87 million during the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits; safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
