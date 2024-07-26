FirstEnergy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 59.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of FE opened at $40.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

