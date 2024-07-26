FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 110759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,138.9% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.