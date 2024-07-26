Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th.

Ford Motor has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

