Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

