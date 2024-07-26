Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 441.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 594,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

