Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $589,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 248.73 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

