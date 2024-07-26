Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.43

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.43 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 33.47 ($0.43). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 33.60 ($0.43), with a volume of 272,103 shares.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.43. The company has a market cap of £108.37 million, a PE ratio of -1,680.00 and a beta of 1.28.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

