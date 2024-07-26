FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Increased by Analyst

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.02%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

