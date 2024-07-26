General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

General Motors Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,280,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

