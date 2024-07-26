General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.500-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.50-10.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

GM stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,628,480.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

