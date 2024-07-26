Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Global Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Global Partners Price Performance

NYSE:GLP opened at $39.87 on Friday. Global Partners has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, with a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 192,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,372.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700 over the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

