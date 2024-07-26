Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $88.28, but opened at $94.01. Globe Life shares last traded at $90.29, with a volume of 35,326 shares changing hands.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Get Our Latest Report on GL

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,280. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globe Life by 10,526.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,061,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 425,993 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 362,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 337,836 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,032,000 after purchasing an additional 304,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.