GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up to $58.62

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.62, but opened at $60.05. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 733,985 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 11.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

