GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $66.68

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.68, but opened at $63.00. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $62.42, with a volume of 3,616,483 shares.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

