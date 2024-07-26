Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Green Plains from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Green Plains by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

