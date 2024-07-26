Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $29.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Green Plains from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of GPRE stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
