Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.40

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 185.55 ($2.40), with a volume of 406770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.33).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday.

Greencore Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

The company has a market cap of £831.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,794.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 170.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.55.

In related news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($65,571.65). Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

