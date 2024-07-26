Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $186.40

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 185.55 ($2.40), with a volume of 406770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.33).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Wednesday.
Greencore Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Insider Transactions at Greencore Group
In related news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($65,571.65). Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.