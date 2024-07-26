Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $335.73 and last traded at $333.55, with a volume of 11379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.76.

The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 84,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 33,901 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

