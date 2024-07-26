Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

TSE GCG.A opened at C$43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$964.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$39.15 and a 52-week high of C$52.83.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.