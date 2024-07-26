Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells $50,220.96 in Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $50,220.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,425,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,902,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hagerty stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hagerty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,028,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

