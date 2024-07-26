Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $551,200.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $9,269,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

HALO stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HALO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

