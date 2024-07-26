Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $280.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $128.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

