HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,174,778.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,589,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,003,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,279. 22.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

