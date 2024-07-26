HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $396.00 at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $367.00 to $396.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.72.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $352.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $356.30.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

